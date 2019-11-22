The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• DOLLAR GENERAL STORE, 8920 Highway 79 S. Date of opening inspection Nov. 19. Establishment okay to operate.

• MI CASITA TEX MEX RESTAURANT, 1005 Sheridan Road/P.O. Box 122, Redfield. Date of inspection Nov. 14. Observation: Facility lacks thermometer in refrigerator. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Observed wiping cloths laying on the counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observation: Observed a grease and other soil accumulations on food contact surfaces. Food contact surfaces of cooking equipment shall be kept free of grease deposits and other soil accumulations. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• EL PARIAN MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 2504 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection Oct. 29. Observed some food being stored throughout facility uncovered. All food should be covered while being stored to protect from contamination. Observed raw meat being stored above salsa in the walk in cooler. Raw meat should be stored below ready to eat food. Raw meat was placed on the bottom shelf during inspection. Inside of ice maker is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Diced pineapple (50 degrees F), crab (51 degrees F), and raw beef (53 degrees F) in prep cooler by walk in cooler and french fries (50 degrees F), beans (65 degrees F), and salsa (48 degrees F) in reach in refrigerator by hand washing sink is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed salsa being stored in two containers in the walk in cooler that previously stored detergent in them. A container previously used to store poisonous or toxic materials may not be used to store food. I advised the manager that the salsa in the two containers should be discarded. Observed single use buckets being reused to store food in. Single use containers should not be reused. Observed a leak in the hand washing sink next to reach in cooler. Sink should be repaired so that it is free from leaks. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered while not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should stay covered while not in continuous use. Ceiling vents and tiles in kitchen are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• EL PARIAN MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 2504 W. 28th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Nov. 12. Observed raw meat being stored above salsa in the walk in cooler. Raw meat should be stored below ready to eat food. Observed some food being stored throughout facility uncovered. All food should be covered while being stored to protect from contamination. Inside of ice maker is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Beans (45 degrees F), chicken (43 degrees F), fries (46 degrees F), and salsa (48 degrees F) in reach in refrigerator by hand washing sink are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed single use buckets being reused to store food in. Single use containers should not be reused. Observed a leak in the hand washing sink next to reach in cooler. Sink should be repaired so that it is free from leaks. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered while not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should stay covered while not in continuous use. Ceiling vents and tiles in kitchen are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• JULIE’S COUNTRY STORE, 214 E. Main St. Sherrill. Date of inspection Nov. 6. Observed no paper towels at hand washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each hand-washing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware-washing areas. Observed Wiping cloths laying around. Wiping cloths shall be kept in sanitize solution after each use. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

• THOMAS GROCERY AND GIFTS, 2003 N. University Drive, Suite 7. Date of inspection Nov. 6. Observation: Facility lacks thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature.

• TUTOR U LEARNING CENTER, 7501 Dollarway Road, Suite A-B-C, White Hall. Date of inspection Nov. 6. Observed single use container being reused to store food in. Single use containers should not be reused. Observed wood shelves that are exposed to splash, spillage, or other food soiling in kitchen. Shelves that are exposed to splash, spillage, or other food soiling should be constructed of a corrosion resistant, nonabsorbent, and smooth material. Restroom door is not self closing. A toilet room located on the premises shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door.