In Hot Springs Village Police Department calls in the past week, a disturbance that reportedly began when one driver passed another on Warren Watson Road turned physical at Glazier Peau Gate, although the 3 people involved declined to prosecute.



Nov. 12

After a traffic stop on a car with no license plates near the West Gate, the driver was taken into custody on 2 misdemeanor warrants, 1 for Hot Springs and 1 for Garland County, and was taken to Garland County jail. He was also cited for no proof of insurance.

A Villager offering a kitchen table and chairs for sale received a suspicious text from a man who wanted a photo of the items, and who said he would send someone to pick it up, asking for her address and other personal information.

A Villager reported a recent suspicious visit from man at her home. The man said he was conducting a population census. The complainant was frightened when asked if she lived alone, and refused to speak. The man said she would be sent a letter and might receive a phone call. Police contacted the federal Department of Commerce Census Bureau, which sent a letter after the man’s visit, and a Census supervisor said it was not a scam, and the man was a worker conducting a survey after the resident was randomly selected.

A Sacedon Way resident said he would pursue charges for leaving the scene of an accident after a delivery driver denied hitting a mailbox, unless the company covers the $350 cost of replacement. A security camera video showed the truck hitting the mailbox. A neighbor told police he saw the driver step out of the truck, remove a mailbox that was stuck on the truck and place it by the broken post.

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.

Two Villagers told police they were the victim of a scam. Further details were not available.

An officer relocated a chipmunk from a Tomino Way bedroom at 11:47 p.m.

Police went to a Vaqueria Lane family disturbance.

Nov. 13

Police went to a verbal family disturbance on Herencia Circle at 8:26 a.m.

One family member suspected another in being involved in the disappearance of a pet.

A Villager received a scam call claiming a warrant had been issued on him for money laundering.

Police went to an unexpected death on Larraga Way of a 45-year-old Villager. A resident of the home had no phone and drove to the West Gate to report it. The Garland County coroner ruled the death was from natural causes.

A Villager gave debit card information to a caller on Nov. 5 who told the victim a warrant would be issued the next day over an allegedly delinquent account. The crook withdrew more than $400.

A westbound vehicle on Balearic Road collided with a deer near the Balboa Golf Course cart crossing at Balboa Drive at 10 a.m. The deer came from the south. Damage: $400.

Nov. 14

After a downstairs alarm activated at 3:48 a.m., a Villager went to her vehicle and waited for police to search the home. No cause for the alarm could be determined.

A Charnela Lane landlord said tenants moved out without notification, leaving it damaged and unsanitary.

A Maderas Drive resident told police he paid a contractor $2,000 on Sept. 27 and $4,000 on Oct. 4 for concrete work, including materials and for a subcontractor. The subcontractor later told the Villager he had not been paid and demanded the customer pay him $2,450 directly. The customer did so and is out $8,450, with the job undone. The complainant said he contacted the contractor, who reportedly admitted to using the money for a personal house payment and to pay taxes. The victim gave the contractor until Nov. 14 to repay, but the man had reportedly re-paid nothing.

A Villager told police she suspects a mocking letter she received in early October came from the same person who sent threatening letters to board directors and senior staff members, saying the handwriting looked similar. She recently read about the new Villager who received a threatening letter and recalled the one she had received. She also believes 2 people had sent her harassing messages on the Next Door website.

A maroon Ford F-350 reportedly was driven erratically eastbound on DeSoto Boulevard near mile marker 8 around 5:13 p.m.

Nov. 15

After a report of Honda driven erratically eastbound on DeSoto at 10:49 a.m., the driver later told an officer he was having trouble with blood pressure and had a dizzy spell. He had been driving OK when observed by the officer, and was told if he is having dizzy spells, he should not continue driving.

A Hot Springs cab driver who said a Villager had written him a bad check was denied entry after the Escondite Lane resident could not be contacted.

A truck was towed from Collado Way after neither the driver nor his passenger said they had a driver’s license, nor could they find a licensed driver to move it. The officer had been patrolling on Fresno Road at 4:22 p.m. when he saw 2 vehicles stopped in the road on Collado.

A Gaucho Lane man said someone entered his home sometime after 1:08 p.m. and took a TV, laptop computer and multiple game systems.

Nov. 16

A silver Chevrolet pickup reportedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 9:32 a.m.

After a report of a Malaga Way resident blowing leaves into the lake at 12:45 p.m., an officer saw the wind blowing leaves into the lake, not the resident.

Someone apparently attempted to break into a soft-drink machine at a Magellan Golf Course halfway house by prying its door and also by attempting to drill out the lock. A broken screwdriver tip was also found. Two neighbors were questioned, but said they had heard nothing.

An officer controlled West Gate traffic at 1:10 p.m. so a car carrier truck could rearrange cars to deliver one to a Villager.

An officer went to a family disturbance on Vaqueria Lane at 6:46 p.m.

Nov. 17

An animal control officer removed a dead deer from an Arjona Way yard.

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.

Nov. 18

A Villager told police a physical altercation had taken place at Glazier Peau Gate after another vehicle passed him on a double-yellow line on Warren Watson Road. The complainant told police he gave the passing driver an ugly gesture, which was returned by the passing driver. The complainant said it turned physical at the gate after he told the driver’s passenger, who had also been commenting, to leave him alone. The complainant said the passing driver then swung his fist, which was reportedly blocked by the complainant’s arm. An officer went to the passing driver’s home, where the driver said he had made an American Sign Language “I love you” sign through the sunroof after the complainant made an ugly gesture. The driver said the complainant drove up, then got out of his vehicle at the gate, prompting the passing driver to get out of his vehicle as well. Later, the female passenger reportedly grabbed the driver’s arm in an attempt to end the argument, which reportedly led to the complainant pushing the woman’s collarbone, prompting the passing driver to swing his fist at the complainant. All 3 declined medical attention; all said they did not want to prosecute. The complaint was made at 10:16 a.m., with the incident earlier in the morning.The ASL “I love you” statement is a multi-gesture conversation that concludes similar to the “hook ‘em (Texas Longhorns)” gesture, with the addition of an extended palm.

Police went to a family disturbance at 3:16 a.m., where a man said earlier he had been drinking at a friend’s home and the argument arose after his mother had picked him up, after he had invited a friend to come over to her house.

A woman who had fallen down at a Village business and then got into the wrong car at 2:41 p.m. denied using alcohol, but later tested 0.221 BAC. She did not drive in the officer’s presence; a relative came to pick her up.

After a report of loud music in the Gava Lane area at 4:57 p.m., police could not hear any music.