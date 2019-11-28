Headline: Arkansas songwriter visits Entertainers Hall of Fame at Convention Center

Prolific songwriter and Arkansas native Randy Goodrum right is shown with Pine Bluff Convention Center director Joseph McCorvey during a recent visit to the Arkansas Entertainer’s Hall of Fame which is located in the convention center. Beginning with the song “You Needed Me” which was recorded in 1978 by Anne Murray and was song of the year at the Academy of Country Music awards and earned Murray a Grammy Award, Goodrum has gone on to write for artists like Patty Austin, El DeBarge, George Benson, Al Jarreau, Michael McDonald, Toto, Chicago and Steve Perry. Before moving from Nashville to Los Angeles, he wrote songs that were recorded by country artists including Kenny Rogers, Dottie West, Loretta Lynn, Conway Twitty and Tammy Wynette. He is also a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. (Special to The Commercial)