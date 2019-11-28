Central Business Improvement District commissioners are unsure whether nonprofits in the district will have to pay their proposed 8-mill property assessment if it is enacted.

Commissioners at their meeting on Nov. 19 aired their concerns that the exclusion of nonprofits — specifically Baptist Health — from the proposed 8-mill assessment would have a "significant" impact on the estimated $310,000 annually they would bring in with them and all other properties in the district. Commissioners at the meeting voted to pursue the initial steps of the assessment with that information yet to be determined.

CBID Commissioners have proposed the assessment to fund an ambassador partnership with the Fort Smith Police Department and a Clean and Green program in the downtown area.

CBID Chairman Bill Hanna said the question about nonprofit revenue needs to be answered before they can approve a budget from the funds received. The district includes several nonprofits including Next Step Homeless Services and Immaculate Conception Church.

Commissioner Richard Griffin said he would not like to see any nonprofits including Baptist pay in the property assessment. Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman's view on the matter ran opposite to Griffin's — he said properties that now house nonprofits could house a for-profit entity in the future.

"My philosophy is, a piece of property in the district — the idea behind the assessment is all properties benefit from the assessment," he said. "Regardless of who owns it, if there’s a piece of property that benefits from the assessment, you assess it. I think there is a legal answer as to whether a not-for-profit owner is included in an assessment."

Commissioner Lee Ann Vick asked Dingman and Hanna if the commissioners in forming the assessment plan could choose the types of nonprofits that would be exempt. When asked what Baptist executives thought about the possible assessment and the possibility of being a paying nonprofit in the district, Baptist Health Fort Smith Spokesperson Alicia Agent said Baptist executives "do not have anything to add."

The CBID would have to reach "a certain threshold" of revenue to execute the assessment in the first place, Hanna said. He said he would like to speak to the owners of the nonprofits to record exactly how much each would pay if the assessment was executed.

"Without their buy-in, we may not get there," he said.

Hanna at the meeting said he would like to meet with the nonprofits in the district in reference to the assessment "even if they're not obligated to pay."

CBID panelists under Arkansas Law may conduct assessments that pay for improvements included in the plan by filing with the city clerk or a "supplemental annual assessment" for maintenance, operation, repairs and replacements.