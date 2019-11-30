A $10,000 bond was set Tuesday for a Pine Bluff man on drug related charges.

Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Marco Jones, 41, with possession of a controlled substance marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vice and Narcotics Detective Richard McCorvy reported that on Nov. 23, Arkansas Community Correction agents, special agents from the FBI and Pine Bluff Police Vice and Narcotics and Criminal Investigation Detectives were in the area of 2501 S. Bay St., when they saw Steven Hines, who they had been told was selling drugs. They also reported seeing Jones and male later identified as Davies Heard, who McCorvy knew was involved in drug activity from prior investigations.

After witnessing a male reach into the driver’s side of of a vehicle parked next to Hines’ SUV, then walk to a vehicle where Jones and Heard were sitting and reach into the vehicle, officers moved in and confronted Hines and Jones.

Hines, who is on active parole and had an active search warrant on file was searched and Detective Jeremy Oswalt reported finding an unknown make/model .22-caliber revolver in the back pocket of the pants Hines’ was wearing. The gun had four bullets in the cylinder.

A $25,000 bond was set for him on probable cause of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He said he would hire his own attorney.

Jones was also searched and nothing was found and he was allowed to walk off. short time later, one of the FBI agents saw a paper Gucci bag in the floorboard of the car where Jones and Heard had been sitting. After retrieving the bag, officers opened it and found a jar with a plastic bag containing a small amount of suspected marijuana, two zip-lock bags of suspected marijuana and a white plastic bag. A black digital scale with green residue on it was found in the pouch on the back of the front passenger seat near where the bag was located.

The suspected marijuana weighed a total of 79 grams and will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.

Jones said he would hire his own attorney.