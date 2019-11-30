Headline: Shoplifitng suspect facing felony allegation

Byline: By Ray King of The Commercial Staff

A woman arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting at WalMart Nov. 22 was also charged with a felony after a small white pill that was determined to be Hydrocodone was found in a pocket in her purse.

Shana Heifler, 24, and a second woman were detained by store security after they reportedly went to a self-checkout to check out items and slid some of their items across the scanner which did not pick up the bar codes. They then put the items in bags like they had paid for them and were stopped after they exited the grocery entrance.

Vice and Narcotics Detective Chris Sweeny reported that the pill will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.

On Monday, Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney ruled prosecutors have probable cause to charge Heifler with possession of a controlled substance and released her on her own recognizance. The Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent her.