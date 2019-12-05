A single-vehicle accident on Arkansas Highway 15 at Ferda resulted in the death of an England man Wednesday morning.

Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley identified the man as Adam Clayton Pumphrey, 39, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner April Davis at 1:40 a.m. The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office at Little Rock Wednesday for an autopsy.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, Pumphrey was southbound on Ark. 15 when the 2004 Chevrolet he was driving left the roadway on the left side. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle overturned several times before coming to rest off the roadway facing west. Pumphrey was ejected from the vehicle.

The accident was reported at 12:15 a.m. and according to the preliminary report, the weather was clear and the roadway dry a the time.

The death was the 458th recorded on the state’s highways so far this year in 426 accidents.