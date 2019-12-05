Headline: Ordinance setting policies for naming streets, buildings placed on council calendar

Byline: By Ray King of The Commercial Staff

A proposed ordinance setting out policies for naming city streets, buildings and other locations in Pine Bluff was read for the first time and placed on the calendar.

Sponsored by Council Member Bruce Lockett, the proposed ordinance was drafted after council members were considering in October naming a fire station in the Dollarway area for a retired firefighter who had worked at that station.

Although Lockett drafted the measure at that time, it was not considered by a committee until Traffic and Aviation looked at it in late November while considering how to honor the late Jim Hill which was done Monday night with a vote to rename East 16th Avenue between Ohio and Indiana Streets Jim Hill Way.

Lockett had hoped that the ordinance would be read three times and adopted before the vote on renaming the street for Hill but agreed to a delay at the request of Council Member Joni Alexander, who said she wanted a little more time.

“I have no problem as long as it doesn’t delay Jim Hill’s (street naming),” said Council Member Ivan Whitfield, who was the original sponsor of the resolution renaming the street.

“That process was in place before this was on the agenda,” Mayor Shirley Washington said.

On another subject, the council voted to allow Pine Bluff Downtown Development to apply for a grant from the Department of Arkansas Heritage Public Arts Grant with the art to be displayed on city-owned property at 601 S. Main St., the renovated area across from the library construction.

According to the resolution, the Department of Arkansas Heritage requires a resolution from the council granting permission for the art to be displayed on city-owned property.

Alexander said she supported the idea but wanted to make sure whatever art was selected for placement on the site was appropriate, saying she did not want a “pile of sticks” like a former display that was located across from the Jefferson County Courthouse at what is now Barraque Plaza.