Willing Workers of White Hall’s Extension Homemakers Club met Nov. 26 at the White Hall Museum.

President Sarah Payton presented the program on Fashion Trends - In or Out. She said that fashion trends come and go.

“If you remember fashion from the 60’s and 70’s, you may see similarities in clothing this fall,” according to the presentation. “Some designers have renewed the upcycle trend. They are using fabrics such as old aprons from Bulgarian housewives. Some designers are shopping in store basements for retro 70’s and 80’s floral chintzes. Everyone has their own idea of style and knows how they want to look whether they shop at a mall, online catalog or from QVC.”

Payton showed photos and described the outfits on “InStyle Magazine’s Fall IT LIST. She also showed how to change the look of an outfit by changes the jewelry or adding a vest. She said to remember that very few people wear expensive designer clothing or keep up with all the lastest fashion trends. Clothing is a personal choice. Choose clothing that makes one happy.

“If you would like more information on this or a copy of our handout, contact Mary Ann Kizer at the Jefferson County Extension Office at 870-534-1033,” according to the news release.

Also during the meeting, Payton asked Marnette Reed to read the Thought of the Month “Clothes aren’t going to change the world, the women who wear them will.” (Anne Klein.)

Vice President Karen Needler led members in the Homemaker’s Creed. Kathy Wilson read the Handy Hint “Always have fun with fashion. Dress to please yourself.” Penny Scholes read the Inspiration from Matthew 6:28-29. Secretary Jo Ann Carr called the roll with members answering the question “What is your favorite color to wear?” Members present were: Cheri Aronowitz, Karen and Jay Needler, Carr, Payton, Reed, Dee Kindrick, Peggie Barbaree, Jim and Kathy Wilson, Ellen Bauer, Scholes, and Elizabeth Wall. Madison Reed, granddaughter of Marnette Reed, was a guest.

Marnette Reed was presented with several Christmas ornaments from the members for her to use in decorating her Christmas tree in her new home. She will be hosting the Christmas party on Dec. 16. Members are to have a crazy sock exchange at the party and will also be making cash donations for the White Hall Food Pantry and will have a drawing for a throw at the meeting.

Kathy Wilson, Community Service Chairman, reported that the nursing home could use items such as tissues, lotion, gum, snacks, throws, etc for prizes at their bingo games. Twenty-nine more caps for Arkansas Children’s hospital were collected and delivered on Dec. 6 along with some dolls. One hundred cancer caps were also collected and will be delivered to the Arkansas Cancer Institute in Pine Bluff. Food items were collected for the White Hall Food Pantry.

Bauer, Leadership Development Chairman, reported the Altheimer Branch of the Jefferson County Library System is opening. Work was set to start at the White Hall Library Dec. 3.

Payton announced the club would be working as hostesses at the Christmas Council and would worked Dec. 5 at the Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends. There will be a county Fellowship Event on Dec. 13 to go see A Christmas Story at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Elizabeth Wall read a story entitled “Thanksgiving weather.”

Refreshments of Mexican casserole, Guacamole salad, cheese dip and chips, lemon cake, and a variety of cheese cakes were furnished by Carr, Kathy Wilson and Kindrick.

For details on Extension Homemakers, call any member or Mary Ann Kizer at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 870 -534-1033.