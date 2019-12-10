“Rejoice” was the opening song and an appropriate theme name for the recent Voices Rising Christmas concert at Village Bible Church.

Director, Fran Stroud, a classically trained pianist and soprano, selected beautifully arranged religious and secular songs performed to perfection by the ensemble.

Female and male vocalists were featured in small group numbers including “Ding Dong Merrily On High” by the ladies and “We Three Kings” by the gentlemen.

It was no surprise to regular attendees to Voices Rising concerts, when Stroud announced their “silly” number was on the agenda. “Good King Kong” a comedic musical was a treat for all.

Soloists were highlighted in a variety of Christmas harmonies including “Good King Wenceslas” by Bill Lamoureux, Carmen Edwards and Liz Mathis. “What Child is This” was offered by trio, Marc Bremer, Keith Goudy and Craig Welle.

Solos also included “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” with Marc Bremer, along with Jill Fitzgerald singing “Snow Lay on the Ground.”

Jessieville High School’s Victorian Carolers were welcomed to the stage performing the French Carol, “Sing We Now of Christmas.” Directed by Lydia McKaskle-deSambourg, the student ensemble was delightful to the ears and also to the eyes as they dressed in appropriate Victorian attire.

Stroud’s expertise on piano was included as well as Becky Harvey on flute.

It was a simply sunny Sunday afternoon spent by many enjoying perfectly executed Christmas songs.

A member of the Hot Springs Village Arts Council, Voices Rising’s summer concert is scheduled for July 12, at Village Bible Church.

The Christmas concert can be viewed on YouTube.



