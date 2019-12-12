This is the final week to contribute to Manes & Miracles at Chaffee Crossing, the 2019 Times Record Christmas Card recipient.

All donations and names should be received by 5 p.m. Dec. 19 for publication in the Christmas Eve edition.

People with disabilities improve motor functions and livelihoods with the equine-assisted therapy offered through the local nonprofit organization.

Testimonials supporting the work of Manes & Miracles at Chaffee Crossing include a patient’s mother saying that after eight weeks of hippotherapy her 5-year-old diagnosed with autism was finally able to transition from baby food to solid food because of the movement and challenges of the horse during hippotherapy.

A patient with cerebral palsy reported a decrease in the number of Botox injections needed after hippotherapy sessions.

A 3-year-old with cerebral palsy can sit at the table with his family during dinner because his core muscles were strengthened through hippotherapy with Manes & Miracles. The boy also doesn’t get up in the middle of the night with leg cramps.

A 10-year-old patient with spastic quadriplegia has increased her number of steps from eight to 57 in 10 minutes after two months of hippotherapy.

The mother of a 6-year-old diagnosed with autism says her son’s indifference to animals and lack of affection toward people was vanquished after five months of hippotherapy at Manes & Miracles. “He is laughing and kissing his horse, Louise,” the mother writes. The boy also started to show affection toward his mother and other family members.

For just $2, you can help support the work done by Manes & Miracles. The local nonprofit is an equine-assisted service in the process of building a facility on donated land at Chaffee Crossing with intentions to broaden services to veterans. The goal is to raise $18,000 for a fence around 30 acres of land donated by the Cabaness family.

You can make a donation to Manes & Miracles and see your name in print on Christmas Eve, along with all the other generous donors in our area.

To sign the Community Christmas Card, you may:

• Send a check or money order for $2 or more per name along with your names to Times Record Community Christmas Card, P.O. Box 1359, Fort Smith, AR 72902.

• Call (479) 785-7700, selection option "0" to pay by credit or debit card.

• Stop by the Times Record office or kiosk at Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, east entrance, to pay in person by cash, check, money order or debit or credit card.

Checks should be made out to Manes & Miracles at Chaffee Crossing.

