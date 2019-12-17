At the Recreation Committee meeting Dec. 9, chair Donna Aylward announced that she and Larry Wilson would be leaving the committee in April, when their terms expire. Position vacancies will be posted in January, with interviews in March and appointments to be made in early April.

She also recounted her recent experience with TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, where she and the group she was with was personally thanked by the theatre for attending a play there. She suggested that the Village groups should personally thank groups with notes and in person to improve visitor experience.

Stacy Hoover, staff liaison, noted that the outdoor pool is the only capital recreation expenditure that will rollover into the 2020 budget because construction would not be complete by Dec. 31.

The craft fair at the Coronado Center on Nov. 23 brought in 80 vendors and a large crowd. She has been encouraged to extend the hours of the next fair, which ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this year.

Hoover also reported that the tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 2 was a huge success, with Craig Annen as Santa and Connie Weidert as the elf, and carols by the Victorian Carolers. She said it was the largest crowd of any lighting, and thanked staff for their efforts in programing the tree and other lights, and all the other work involved.

Wilson asked whether the proposed insurance waiver system would require a waiver from everyone. Hoover said it would, and that the POA was investigating options for going with an electronic form. She added that the insurance companies would like a waiver system at all POA functions and posed the eventual possibility of having the waiver included as part of the annual sticker and amenity renewal process.

Wilson suggested, also, that a group be formed, perhaps termed “Hot Springs Village Ambassadors” to attend events to do as Aylward had earlier suggested, and talk with attendees and thank them, and become a link between the Village and visitors. Hoover said she would add that to the January agenda under new business.

Because of the difficulty of staffing lifeguards at the swimming pool at the Coronado Fitness Center, the POA is investigating fencing alternatives and seeking bids to limit pool access when lifeguards are not available. Part of the difficulty with closing off the pool side of the building during those periods is that there are no restrooms available on the fitness side of the structure.

New obstacles for the miniature golf course are under consideration. One of the holes has electrical connections, so that would allow for a windmill or other motorized obstacle on the course. November statistics showed that 760 rounds had been played on the miniature course so far in 2019, a huge increase over the year-end total of 105 in 2018.

Hoover reported on the Coronado Deliberative Engagement Process, which is to seek information to determine the future of the Coronado Community Center. So far, she has held round-table sessions with the 5 top renters of the center as determined by volume and by revenue, the nearby townhouse residents, and Lake Coronado shore-liners. Notices have been sent to fitness and tennis center users and a survey will be sent to RV Park users. Library cardholders will be consulted in February and the remainder of Coronado Center users in March. In April she will be inviting the Village community to review the prior results and provide additional input.

When asked by a member if the committee meeting could be recorded, Hoover stated that as staff liaison it was her responsibility to see that committee work goes to the board liaison and staff, that “the buck stops” with her.

Hoover gave a demonstration of the new interactive calendar on the Village website, explorethevillage.com, and gave a brief instruction about how to respond to the annual amenity renewal through the website.

On the website, the word calendar now appears on the header menu immediately below the box labeled “member resources” on the opening page. Point curser to “calendar” to see a short drop-down menu for the calendar and for forms to submit items to the POA for inclusion on the calendar.

The calendar opens to the current month, and has a search box below the month name, to search for when events of interest are scheduled. Also, clicking on a day of the month will provide a drop-down list below the calendar that provides information for all the events occurring that day.

Submissions for inclusion on the calendar must be received at least 2 weeks before the event to provide time to approve the entry and update the calendar. The submissions may be made through the calendar form or mailed to the POA office. Hoover stressed that it is the responsibility of the club or organization to submit the calendar information, that the renting of a facility for a function will not trigger inclusion of the event on the calendar.

“The current calendars for each of the locations are still available under the calendar box, the lower left block on the display after selecting member resources, but that will be converted to the new interactive calendar in January,” Hoover said.

As for renewing amenities (and vehicle stickers), Hoover showed that access is through the block labeled “Shop Hot Springs Village” on the member resources page of the website. After entering a Village ID and password, members will have access to the fee sheet. Payment may be by debit or credit card, and cards or stickers will be mailed to you.

Hoover said there are 5 major events for the 2020 celebrations and almost 100 events, so far, by clubs or organizations scheduled during the 50th anniversary year.

The next Recreation Committee meeting will be 3 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Coronado Community Center. Community members are invited to attend and are given an opportunity to speak on recreation-related matters.