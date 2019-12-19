Tuesday night was the last Fort Smith Board of Directors meeting of 2019 and it addressed several budget issues for the new year.

One of those issues was the call center for Water and Sewer. Lance McAvoy, interim Utilities director, took the opportunity to point out that their customer service department fields approximately 2,000 calls per week and requested an additional $55,000 to fund temporary employees to lighten the load.

While the board was divided on the efficiency of Water and Sewer's customer service, the motion passed with a unanimous 7-0 vote in favor of the allocation of funds.

In McAvoy's opening statement to the board, he clarified that this would be a temporary solution due to the high volume of calls regarding the new online billing software.

Director Lavon Morton asked several clarifying questions addressing what the money would go towards and what the exit strategy would be when February comes around.

In order to fully answer Morton's questions, McAvoy brought in Joshua Robinson. Robinson has previous experience running a national call center and aided with Water and Sewer's since the new software was implemented earlier this year. While he was not able to predict a decline in calls, Robinson was seen as helpful to relieve the pressure from current employees who have to field calls and walk-ins simultaneously.

Vice Mayor Kevin Settle asked how many were repeat callers in an effort to quell worries of an endless battle. Director Neal Martin responded with the statistic of calls being at the lowest point all year as of November.

The conversation quickly shifted to the question of how many households were in a state of delinquency due to this new form of payment.

City Administrator Carl Gaffken noted 1,806 customers have bills more than 120 days past due for a total of $1,278,000 and Director Martin pointed out the average bill being $664.

McAvoy said the vast majority of those 1,806 would call in if their water was cut, which is another reason to hire the temporary employees. This raised the question of how long these bills had been in a state of delinquency and their answer was an average of four months.

In a compassionate effort, Morton asked if there was a way to reach out to these customers with a payment plan option. Geffken pointed out the warnings issued to the customers but admitted payment plans were not specifically offered.

The final decision of the board was that the call center was still necessary, but there had to be an end date set soon. As of Tuesday's vote, the center is funded through Feb. 29, 2020.