The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• FRAZIER JR’S BBQ, 4113 W. 30th Ave. Date of opening inspection Oct. 4. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer and refrigerator thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Okay to operate—permit given.

• FRAZIER JR’S BBQ, 4113 W. 30th Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 17. No violations observed during time of inspection.

• MOODY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 700 Moody Drive, White Hall. Date of inspection Dec. 2. Automatic dishwasher is not reaching proper temperature to sanitize dishes properly. Automatic dishwasher needs to be repaired to properly sanitize dishes. Cheese and onion (47 degrees F) in walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• MOODY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 700 Moody Drive, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Dec. 12. Previous violations corrected.

• 410 LOUNGE, 303 W. 31st Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 11. Bottom of back door in the kitchen leading outside is not sealed properly. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• BROOKSHIRE FOOD STORE, 8503 Dollarway Road, Attn: Licensing, White Hall. Date of complaint inspection Dec. 18. Meat department employee told the inspector that an employee put the wrong date on the Petit Jean hams but he discarded all of the hams that had the wrong date on them after it was brought to his attention. The inspector did not see any Petit Jean hams during the inspection.

• CAMDEN FOOD & GAS, 3701 Camden Road. Date of inspection Dec. 11. Observation: Establishment needs chlorine test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observation: Observed food residue where ice cream cones are stored. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of food residues.

• COLONIAL STEAK HOUSE, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 10. Sanitizer in automatic dishwasher is not dispensing properly. Automatic dishwasher should be repaired so that the sanitizer dispenses correctly. Single service items observed in establishment being reused. Single service containers should not be reused.

• COLONIAL STEAK HOUSE, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Dec. 11. Single service items observed in establishment being reused. Single service containers should not be reused.

• LUCKY’S CAFE LLC, 310 E. Fifth Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 10. Observed eggs in refrigerator that are not from an approved source. Discontinue sale and use of all foods from unapproved sources. Eggs were placed in bag for employee to take home during inspection. Some ceiling tiles in kitchen and dry storage area are damaged or missing and need to be replaced.

• POPEYE’S LOUISIANA KITCHEN, 2700 Olive St. Date of inspection Dec. 10. Observed liquid container stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. Food shall be stored at least six inches above the floor and in compliance with established regulations. Observation: Observed food residue on flaps in walk-in cooler. Nonfood- contact surfaces shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of food residues.

• REED’S UPSCALE BBQ HUT, 114 S. Main St., Sherrill. Date of inspection Dec. 10. Observation: No test strips observed in establishment. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• RICK’S QUICK STOP, 6000 W. Barraque St. Date of inspection Dec. 10. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Observed ice packaged in store being sold in packages not labeled with store information on them. Ice bags containing ice packaged in store should be labeled with store information on them.

• ST. PETER SATURDAY SOUP KITCHEN, 207 E. 16th Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 10. Observed opened container of pimento cheese in refrigerator with no date marking. Pimento cheese was date marked during inspection. Observed containers of seasoning in dry storage not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Containers were labeled with the name of the seasoning during inspection.

• WHITE HALL FRESH MARKET LLC, 6715 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of opening inspection Nov. 27. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer and refrigerator thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Meat wrapping area is exposed to contamination from water at hand washing sink. Hand washing sink should have a shield or meat wrapping area should be moved so that it does not expose food to contamination.

• WHITE HALL FRESH MARKET LLC, Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Dec. 9. Raw chicken (45 degrees F) and ham (44 degrees F) in raw meat display cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Hot bar is not protected from contamination from consumers when open. Food on display shall be protected from contamination from consumers.

• WHITE HALL FRESH MARKET LLC, 6715 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Dec. 10. Hot bar is not protected from contamination from consumers when open. Food on display shall be protected from contamination from consumers.

• AMECA MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 7401 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Dec. 9. Observed containers of food being stored in prep cooler uncovered. Food should be covered while being stored to protect it from contamination. Food was covered during inspection. Cut onions (65 degrees F) sitting on ice by grill are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Cut onions were discarded during inspection. Observed chemical bottle being stored by microwave in the kitchen. Chemical bottles should be stored separate from equipment. Chemical bottle was moved during inspection. Observed chemical bottle in kitchen not labeled. Chemicals out of their original containers should be labeled with the common name of the chemical it contains. Chemical was labeled during inspection. Observed used wiping cloth sitting on cutting board. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Some parts of the kitchen have 0 foot candles of light available. At least 20 foot candles of light must be available at a distance of 30 inches above the floor in areas used for hand washing, ware washing, and equipment and utensil storage, and in toilet rooms and at least 50 foot candles at a surface where a food employee is working with food or working with utensils or equipment such as knives, slicers, grinders, or saws where employee safety is a factor.