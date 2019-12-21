It happens every year: someone shares germs along with holiday cheer. Don’t worry, because Mercy Fort Smith has care options to get you back to merry-making quickly.

Mercy Convenient Care

Open 365 days a year, Mercy Convenient Care at 1400 Zero St. in Fort Smith offers treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, including flu, sprains and strains, earaches and much more.

There is no appointment needed. You can check wait times and save your spot by registering online before coming in, meaning you wait at home instead of in the clinic.

Hours for the Zero Street location are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Other Mercy Convenient Care locations at 3505 S. 79th St. and 6801 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day but open during regular hours (9 a.m. to 8 p.m.) on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Visit mercy.net/practice/mercy-convenient-care-zero-street or call (479) 573-3082 for more information.

Emergency Care

Mercy has emergency departments at 7301 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith, as well as locations in Booneville, Ozark, Paris and Waldron. If you think you’re experiencing an emergency, don’t hesitate to call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

First Available Scheduling

Go online to mercy.net and hit the red “First Available Scheduling” button to see all the providers in your area with open appointments. Get care for today’s issue and establish a relationship with a primary care provider who can monitor your health for years to come. It’s also a great way to find an OB/GYN if your new year includes plans for a new addition to the family, or if you have a women’s health concern that needs immediate attention. Same-day and next-day appointments are available.