Meeting Friday, Dec13 in the Ouachita Room at the Ponce de Leon Center, the Comprehensive Master Plan Advisory Committee began break-out sessions late in the meeting to review specific portions of the CMP, with the goal to provide recommendations annually to the Property Owners’ Association board for revisions to the document.

Once the revisions are approved by the board, the CMP will be republished online. A hardcopy will be printed for Villagers to review in the POA office, according to Renee Haugen, director of real estate and lands, who was attending as a guest.

Led by new chair, Nikki Choyce, the committee members and liaisons, Buddy Dixon for the board and Stephanie Heffer for the POA staff, gathered for about 10 minutes to go over the introductory material in the documents. Afterwards, a member of each group summarized the group’s revision proposals.

Choyce replaced former chair, Keith Keck, who resigned from the committee recently. Her appointment as chair created a vacancy as vice-chair, which was filled by election of Rolland White as the new vice-chair.

Two nominees to fill the vacancies due to Keck’s resignation and the recent death of Patricia McCarthy were introduced to the committee. They are Ray Lehman and Diane Bielanski, who await board appointment in January.

Jody Latham described the replat of the properties in the Pacifica subdivision as being driven by the property owners, who wanted to change from townhouse and limited common property to individual lots. There are only 5 homes in the subdivision and all owners agreed.

Heffer responded to a question about the Coronado Community Center Deliberative Engagement process. Currently owners in the Coronado Center area and users of the center are being surveyed about various issues related to the center.

So far, Heffer said, Stacy Hoover, leading the engagement process, has held roundtable sessions with major users of the center, nearby residents, business owners and churches.

Next to be invited for discussion are library cardholders and other users of the center. After that will be a community-wide session.

Tom Heau asked Heffer if the Coronado Center project was a candidate for project management. Heffer said she thought it was a good idea.

In old business, the committee continued discussion of the implementation tables in the CMP.

Heffer presented an online view of the CMP implementation tables with additional columns to provide more refined detail on projects. These expanded tables will be used by POA staff during the year and will be uploaded to the CMP and posted the Village website annually, after acceptance by the board.

Choyce presented a draft flowchart outlining the steps to get subcommittee recommendations to the POA board. She is scheduled to present the committee’s progress on all aspects of its work to the Board at its January meeting, according to Dixon, who added, “the board wants to hear from the committee.”

Pam Avila, chair of the advisory committee’s subcommittee on marketing, presented her subcommittee’s report on marketing to Choyce to be included in her presentation in January.

Heau reported on an evaluation that he and Choyce made of one of the planning tools, the Growth Prioritization Tool, included in the CMP. He said that it seemed to be a single-purpose tool related to major development projects. “It is not clear when or if it will ever be used,” he said. “It talks about high-density housing which has barriers.” The tool, “doesn’t provide a good business plan,” he added.

He cited potential bias in the tool’s weighting of various aspects of the decision-making process because, “where the weights come from is a mystery.” Heau noted that those filling out the tool may have biases that could make their responses subjective. He asked the committee members for comments after they had an opportunity to read and consider his report and recommendations.

The next tool to be reviewed, Heau said, was the Amenities Prioritization Tool, which has already been used by the POA. He said that a lot of the recommendations he and Choyce had made about the Growth tool applied also to the Amenities tool. Heffer noted that the Amenities tool would be very useful to staff.

The next meeting of the CMPAC will be Jan. 10, at 1 p.m. in the Ouachita Activities Building, Ponce de Leon Center. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to attend.