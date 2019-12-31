A Hot Springs Village man expresses thanks for a second chance at a new life.

Admitting he had messed up in the past, Tyler Jones asked for and received a waiver last month from the Arkansas State Board of Embalmers, Funeral Directors and Burial Services.

Jones is serving an 18-month apprenticeship, and will be eligible to take the exam to earn a funeral director’s license.

While living in Mount Ida, Jones had a drug problem that led to thefts, arrest and conviction.

Now 26, he spent nearly a year of incarceration, successfully completed drug court, paid fines and court costs and won early release from probation.

“Even though I’ve messed up in my past, I’ve moved past everything. I’m a lot better person than I used to be,” Jones said in an interview.

He does not want to disappoint his family, now living here in the Village.

Jones credits his drug counselor, Steven Free, as being a positive mentor. “Just having him to talk to about anything, day or night, made a real difference in my life,” he said.

Jones said he needed that mentorship to turn his life around.

Free himself had a drug problem, and now devotes his career to helping other former addicts. “He called me last week. We still talk now and then,” Jones said. “Sometimes I call him; sometimes he calls me.”

Under state law, applicants seeking to become a licensed funeral director cannot have a felony conviction and must pass an Arkansas State Police background check, although the board holds authority to waive the requirement for good cause.

In a unanimous vote after hearing Jones, the state board waived the requirement.

“The board tries to take into account the human factors that are involved in these issues,” chairman Bill Booker told Fox16 TV after the meeting. “It’s very important. We’re trying to balance the interest of the consumer and the public, of course, with someone’s future career.”

Booker, who is president of Roller Funeral Homes, said a dozen requests to waive the background check have been received over the years, with most of them being approved.

Jones is a funeral assistant at Cedarvale Funeral Home, which is run by his father, Scott. He previously worked at Atkinson Funeral Home in Malvern.

Jones says his case qualifies under the Arkansas First Offender Act for expungement.

Under Act 346 of 1975, first-time offenders who complete probation and otherwise have a good record may apply to circuit court for the record to be removed. He plans to apply soon, and says if he had done so first, he could have passed the background check.

“I’ve learned that even if you really mess up, it’s OK to tell the truth,” Jones says, referring to admitting he had a felony record on his funeral director’s application. “Even though you’re a felon, you can still accomplish anything.”

Jones previously worked at the Mena Airport.

Back when he was involved with drug abuse, he twice broke into a storage unit in Montgomery County in early January 2017.

He chose the unit at random, not knowing it belonged to a church, as it was not beside a church.

He served time for two Class D felony counts of breaking or entering, a Class D count of theft of property and a Class C count of theft of property.

Today, Jones finds fulfillment in serving people in their time of grief and need after the loss of a loved one. “I have a natural knack for speaking to people, and I can relate to their needs,” he said.