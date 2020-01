This winter season, if you decide to invest in a snowblower for your home, think electric and not gas. Electric snow removal products are just as good as gasoline-powered ones, but they don't emit any greenhouse gases when being used. There are two options — cordless and corded — and either can work, depending on the size of your driveway and sidewalk. Of course, if you have very little to clear, a good manual snow shovel and broom can also do the trick.