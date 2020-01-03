The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as other activities.

Lunch menus include:

Monday, Jan. 6

Meatloaf, tomato gravy, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, white bread, chocolate chip cookie and milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Brunswick stew, yellow rice, carrots, cornbread, apple slices and milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Glazed ham, Au Gratin potatoes, green peas, white bread, fruited gelatin and milk.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Spaghetti casserole, herbed green beans, tossed salad, wheat bread, hot pineapple tidbits, salad dressing and milk.

Friday, Jan. 10

Chicken with gravy, brown rice, fiesta vegetables, orange cake and milk.

Strachota exercise classes and activities include:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Jazzercise, 9 a.m.; Walk away the Pounds, 10 a.m.; Sit-a-cise, 10:30 a.m.; advanced aerobics, 11 a.m.;

blood pressure checks (Wednesday); and checkers, cards, dominoes, puzzles and coloring.

Tuesday, Thursday

Drums Alive, 9:30 a.m.; Ageless Grace, 10 a.m.; PEPPI, Movement with Balance (Tuesday only), 10:30 a.m.; Word Search, Dominoes, Bingo and coloring.

Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.