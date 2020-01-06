Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s mobile office sites will include Southeast Arkansas, according to a news release.

The schedule includes: Grant County — Tuesday, Jan. 7, 10-11:30 a.m., Sheridan Senior Center, Grant County Park, Sheridan; Clark County — Thursday, Jan. 30, 9:30-11 a.m., CADC Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center, Arkadelphia; and Ashley County — Thursday, Jan. 23, 10:15-11:45 a.m., Hamburg Senior Citizens Center, Hamburg.

Law enforcement officials will collect unused and expired prescription medications to ensure they are disposed of properly. Arkansans are encouraged to bring unwanted medications to the mobile offices, according to the release.

Details: Attorney General’s office, 501-682-2007, facebook.com/AGLeslieRutledge or twitter.com/AGRutledge.