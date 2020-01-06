$50,000 bond was set Monday for a Pine Bluff man previously convicted of a felony was arrested Sunday after the man’s wife said he had pointed a gun at her.

Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Felman Bennett, 48, with aggravated assault on a family or household member and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police were sent to the 9o0 block of West 11th Avenue at 1:50 a.m. where Bennett’s wife said she and Bennett had gotten into at argument during the daylight hours and he got mad and grabbed his black handgun and put it to her head before he left the residence.

She said he returned at 1 a.m. and the two got into another argument because he had been gone all day. She said Bennett put her out of the house and she called police. A warrant check showed that Bennett had prior felony convictions.

Bennett was ordered to have no contact with his wife until the case is settled.

The Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Bennett.