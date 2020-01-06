The Arkansas Highway Commission has scheduled 12 regional public meetings. The purpose is to inform the public and solicit input on proposed projects that could be funded by a continuation of the temporary half-cent sales tax.

Area meetings include:

MONTICELLO — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the fine arts center at the University of Arkansas at Monticello;

TEXARKANA — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, Trinity Baptist Church;

EL DORADO — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, El Dorado Municipal Auditorium.

A total of 12 meetings have been scheduled. Other meetings are planned in West Memphis, Harrison, Mena, Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Maumelle, Springdale, Batesville and Jonesboro, according to the news release.

These meetings will consist of an open house session where attendees can view displays and visit with Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) staff.

This will be followed by a brief formal presentation on the current funding and condition of the Arkansas Highway System as well as the impact that continuation of the half-cent sales tax would have in funding system preservation and new capital projects in the future, according to the release.

In early 2019, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his highway funding legislative package that resulted in Act 416 and a proposed Constitutional Amendment, House Joint Resolution 1018. Act 416 provides revenue from motor fuel taxes, electric and hybrid vehicle registration fees, and casinos resulting in an estimated $95 Million in new funding to ARDOT. If the constitutional amendment is approved by voters, it will provide an additional estimated $205 Million annually to ARDOT and an estimated $43 million each to cities and counties, according to the release.

The community is invited to attend the meetings. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions directly to the Commission and ARDOT Director Scott E. Bennett.