A 19-year-old Pine Bluff man was arrested Friday after he allegedly broke into parked vehicles at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Keonta King allegedly told Detective Ryan Moheb that he took the items and was planning to sell them to make extra money.

Moheb reported that he was contacted by a police officer who was working off-duty security at the Emergency Room. The officer had been contacted by hospital security about King and said that King needed to be banned from the property.

Video from the hospital showed King entering two parked vehicles. When King was taken into custody, he had a backpack with a Verizon 4G LTE Internet hot spot device, a blanket and a small flashlight inside it. Hospital security contacted the vehicle’s owners and one confirmed that he was missing a Verizon Internet hot spot and a small flashlight.

Records at the prosecutor’s office showed that King is currently on probation.

On Monday, Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set a $5,000 cash only bond for King after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with two counts of breaking or entering and with theft of property.