Pine Bluff Neighborhood Watch Groups are planning meetings.

The Central Park Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1801 W. 17th Ave. Details: 870-536-1923.

The Forrest Park Association Group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at New Fellowship Baptist Church, 3706 S. Cherry St. Details: 870-730-9726.

The 34th Avenue Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at 34th Avenue School, 34th Avenue and Missouri Street. Details: 870-534-8324.

Details: Deborah Davis, the Neighborhood Watch coordinator at the Pine Bluff Police Department, 870-730-2073.