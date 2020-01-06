In the first meeting of the new year, two of the items on the Fort Smith Board of Directors agenda are related to the 2015 Sanitary Sewer Assessment Remedial Measures, also known as "the consent decree."

In a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken, newly appointed Utility Director Lance McAvoy laid out the need for an additional $25,000 "due to the contractor exceeding the agreed upon construction period." The project received a 100-day extension during the March 12, 2019, Board of Directors meeting with the expectation of a Spring 2019 completion date.

Attached to the memo was a fee schedule that broke down the nearly 300 work hours that required the additional funds. The hours included work from the engineer, technician and drafting requirements which went past the original deadline. Contractors often exceed original schedules due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather delays because or supplies not arriving on time, officials noted.

As part of the consent decree, this particular project is supposed to allow all residents access to "reliable water, sewer, drainage, (and) solid waste services" and improve the quality of life in Fort Smith.

Horseshoe Construction

Another resolution on the agenda is approve the final payment to Horseshoe Construction for about $33,000. At the passing of this amendment, the city will have paid $1.57 million to Horseshoe Construction for a project that was completed at the end of April 2019.

McAvoy sent a memo to Geffken that breaks down what has, and has not, been paid in accordance to the initial contract. The memo states the city was not responsible for the full $1.88 million due to "several issues." A nearly three-month delay in finishing the project led to almost $57,000 in damages, the city claims. The city requested Closed Circuit Televised Video from the contractor, but McAvoy does not expect to obtain the footage and the city is not responsible for the amount lost.

Both amendments to contracts of projects are in accordance with the consent decree of the lawsuit brought against the city of Fort Smith in 2015.

Other business

Other agenda items include the rezoning of lots on Fort Chaffee Boulevard and Chad Colley Boulevard, amending the 2020 budget, abandoning an easement in Free Ferry Hallow, amending a construction agreement and purchasing a fire apparatus.

The directors will have an executive session to discuss the appointment of a director of Finance, the last position left vacant from 2019.

The board will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center, Building B. A town hall will be held at the conclusion of the meeting.