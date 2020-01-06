The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will host registration for the spring 2020 semester Wednesday, Jan. 8., through Friday, Jan. 17. The first day of instruction is Monday, Jan. 13, according to a news release.

Prospective students can be admitted to the university as a freshman, transfer student, special student, or early admission student. All applicants must submit a formal application for admission and other required academic credentials, which include transcripts and ACT or SAT scores. Registration can be done in person or online.

UAPB offers more than 30 bachelor’s degree programs, seven master’s level programs and a doctorate program in aquaculture/fisheries. Details: www.uapb.edu/spring or 870-575-8487.