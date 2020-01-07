William Campbell, a member of the McGehee School Board, was recently appointed secretary-treasurer of the Arkansas School Boards Association’s Board of Directors.

He has been employed with the Arkansas Division of Workforce Service for 26 years and is currently serving as a field manager III for the Pine Bluff Local Office covering five counties.

The appointment to the school boards association’s board was made during the agency’s annual conference Dec. 11-13 at the Mariott Hotel and State House Convention at Little Rock.

In this new role, Campbell is in the officer rotation to eventually serve as president of the association, according to a news release.

A member of the McGehee board for 28 years, he is currently vice president of the board. Campbell has served as regional director for region 14 for the association and has 981.20 inservice hours with the agency.

He has earned the Honor Board Member, Outstanding Board Member, Master Board Member, Pinnacle, President’s, and Platinum Board Member awards.

Campbell is a lifelong resident of Reed, where he served as mayor for eight years. He is a graduate of Tillar High School and holds a BSE degree in vocational education and a MEd as well from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

He also holds hours toward his Ph.d in enrollment management. He is a graduate of Leadership Pine Bluff, the Division of Workforce Service Leadership Development Class I, and the University of Arkansas LeadAR Class 16.

Campbell is a life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and is a member of the Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter in Pine Bluff, where he has served as past president and he is currently serving as intake coordinator and chair of the state elections committee.