LITTLE ROCK – Gov. Asa Hutchinson recently announced appointments to the state boards, including Southeast Arkansas residents.

Appointments include:

Bessie Lancelin, Pine Bluff, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires September 14, 2022. Reappointment.

Andrea Roaf-Little, Pine Bluff, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires September 14, 2021. Reappointment.

Carol Moore, Monticello, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires September 14, 2023. Reappointment.

Glen Fleming, Gillett, to the Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Replaces John Farmer.

Trent Dabbs, Stuttgart, to the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2021. Reappointment.

Keith Crestman, Jonesboro, as Circuit Judge for the Second Judicial District. Appointment begins January 1, 2020, and expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Judge John Fogleman.

Rob Ratton, Newport, as Circuit Judge for the Third Judicial District. Appointment expires December 31, 2020. Replaces Judge Tom Garner.

Curtis Barnett, Little Rock, to the Board of Trustees of the University of Central Arkansas. Appointment begins Jaunary 15, 2020, and expires January 14, 2027. Replaces Shelia Vaught.

Len Cotton, Dardanelle, to the Board of Trustees of Arkansas Tech University. Appointment begins Jaunary 15, 2020, and expires January 14, 2025. Replaces Fritz Kronberger.

Kevin Miller, Jonesboro, to the Firefighter Benefit Review Panel. Appointment expires May 6, 2023. Reappointment.

Rob Campbell, Witts Springs, to the State Plant Board. Appointment expires March 17, 2021. Reappointment.

Bruce Alford, Lewisville, to the State Plant Board. Appointment expires March 17, 2021. Reappointment.

Pamela Meridith, Walnut Ridge, to the State Library Board. Appointment expires October 18, 2026. Replaces Deborah Kirby.

Joan O’Neal, Greenbrier, to the State Library Board. Appointment expires October 18, 2022. Replaces George Ellis.

Dr. Ryan Martin, Fayetteville, to the Arkansas Board of Examiners in Counseling. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Reappointment.

Dr. Larry Hopkins, Hot Springs, to the Arkansas Board of Examiners in Counseling. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Replaces Michael Kelly.

Sherry Holliman, Marion, to the Arkansas Board of Examiners in Counseling. Appointment expires December 31, 2022. Reappointment.

Greg Moyers, Portland, to the Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Reappointment.

David Heikes, Brinkley, to the Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Reappointment.

Joe Thrash, Houston, to the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Reappointment.

Josh Cureton, Cash, to the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Replaces Glynn Guenther.

Derek Helms, Arkadelphia, to the Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Replaces Gary Sitzer.

Jon Carroll, Moro, to the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2021. Reappointment.

Tommy Young, Tuckerman, to the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2021. Reappointment.

David Gammill, Tyronza, to the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Promotion Board. Appointment expires July 1, 2021. Reappointment.

Fire Chief J.P. Jordan, Bryant, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires October 14, 2022. Reappointment.

Chief Brad Hardin, West Fork, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires October 14, 2020. Replaces Chief David Dayringer.

Larry Brewer, Conway, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires October 14, 2022. Reappointment.

Travis Dover, Mountain Home, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires October 14, 2022. Reappointment.

Jeffrey Pritchett, Texarkana, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires October 14, 2022. Reappointment.

Chief Michael Cossey, North Little Rock, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires October 14, 2022. Reappointment.

Bradly Moore, Marion, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Appointment expires October 14, 2022.

Brenda Howard, Little Rock, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires September 14, 2020. Reappointment.

Benard Udochi, Conway, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires September 14, 2020. Reappointment.

William Viser, Arkadelphia, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires September 14, 2021. Reappointment.

Angela Rich, Magnolia, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires September 14, 2023. Reappointment.

James Regnier, Little Rock, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires September 14, 2021. Replaces Gary Morgan.

Teresa Roark, Camden, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires September 14, 2021. Replaces Frank Wright.

Aaron “Rusti” Holwick, Hackett, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires September 14, 2022. Replaces Brooxine Kidder.

Debbie Crews, Rogers, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires September 14, 2021. Replaces Mary Snider.

Kathleen Housley, Fayetteville, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires September 14, 2023. Replaces Dr. Robin Covington.

Cheryl Anderson, Alma, to the State Board of Examiners of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Appointment expires September 14, 2022. Replaces Doyle Fowler.

Chief Richard Elliott, Jonesboro, to the State Crime Laboratory Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2026. Replaces Chief Jackie Davis.

Judge Brent Davis, Jonesboro, to the State Crime Laboratory Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2025. Replaces Judge Kirk Johnson.

Dr. Ian Birkett, Little Rock, to the State Crime Laboratory Board. Appointment expires January 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Teresa Sheeler, Fayetteville, to the Board of the Division of the State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Theresa Petrey, Little Rock, to the Board of the Division of the State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Replaces Sandra Edwards.

James Julian, Conway, to the Board of the Division of the State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Reappointment.

William Johnson, Little Rock, to the Board of the Division of the State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2022. Reappointment.

Stephanie Smith, Conway, to the Board of the Division of the State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2024. Reappointment.

Erika Evans, Sherwood, to the Board of the Division of the State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Reappointment.

Keith Clark, Paragould, to the Board of the Division of the State Services for the Blind. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Reappointment.

Jennifer Welch-Siccardi, Little Rock, to the Mosaic Templars of American Center for African American Culture and Business Enterprise Advisory Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Replaces Colonel Nathaniel Todd.

Angela Roberson, El Dorado, to the Mosaic Templars of American Center for African American Culture and Business Enterprise Advisory Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Replaces Patricia Bassett.

Howard Heffington, Ozark, to the Supervisory Board for the Arkansas Crime Information Center. Appointment expires June 30, 2021. Replaces Thomas Curtis.

Mayor Danny Harness, Harrison, to the Supervisory Board for the Arkansas Crime Information Center. Appointment expires June 30, 2023. Reappointment.

Robert Goff, Vilonia, to the Individual Sewage Disposal Systems Advisory Committee. Appointment expires December 1, 2023. Reappointment.

Edward Moore, Prairie Grove, to the Individual Sewage Disposal Systems Advisory Committee. Appointment expires December 1, 2023. Reappointment.

John Tyer, Clinton, to the Individual Sewage Disposal Systems Advisory Committee. Appointment expires December 1, 2023. Reappointment.