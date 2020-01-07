The Jefferson County Republican Committee will present the annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a gala reception followed by a prime rib buffet at 7 p.m., according to a news release.

The program will afford voters an opportunity to learn more about judicial candidates. All elected officials and candidates attending will be introduced.

Republican National Committee General Counsel Doyle Webb – who also serves as chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas — will be the guest master of ceremonies.

Attendees will hear from nonpartisan Arkansas Supreme Court associate justice, circuit and division court candidates and District 27 State Sen. Trent Garner.

GOP Committee Chairman Peter Smykla recently announced the date for the dinner.

“According to Smykla, we are holding the dinner earlier this year so attendees can get to know the many non-partisan judicial candidates for state and local judgeships before the March 3 election. We anticipate most if not all will attend,” according to a news release.

“It will be particularly interesting to hear a first-hand participant’s account of the impeachment proceedings in the U.S. House of Representatives from fourth district Congressman Bruce Westerman,” Smykla said.

The event will also include a silent auction and door prize drawing.

A table for eight (reception and dinner) will be $725. Tickets for the reception/dinner are $110. Dinner tickets are $49.

For tickets or details, e-mail votestu@yahoo.com or call 870-247-1177.