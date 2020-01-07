The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System, 200 E. Eighth Ave., is offering an opportunity to waive fines for materials patrons have forgotten to return to the library.

“To take advantage of the amnesty offer, you must return materials to the Library Circulation Desk between Jan. 13-18, 2020,” according to a news release. “Do not return materials to the Drop Box outside the library for amnesty.”

The library hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Details: Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library circulation desk, 870-534-4802.