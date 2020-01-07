Every year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development distributes funds to specific regions in each state. Arkansas has nine such "entitlements," one of which is Fort Smith.

The funds for Fort Smith are divided into two main categories: Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME). The CDBG amount is approximately $868,000 while HOME funds are approximately $420,000.

Fort Smith Community Development Director Matt Jennings said his office has already had several organizations apply for this funding and they expect many more. When asked about help for individuals, Jennings said, "There is housing assistance available ... but that's a separate application through the city."

Among the projects funded last year were a dental clinic, Girls Inc., Riverview Hope Campus, and Heart to Heart. While there are some new organizations who apply each year, Jennings believes the majority are organizations that have applied in the past. Hope Campus is a shelter that strives to help people out of homelessness and the dental clinic is part of the Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council to help improve the state of living for individuals who are low-income.

"In my 22 years, we've never had to send money back," Jennings said.

He pointed out that, though there are contingencies in place if the organization does not use the money awarded within five years, many awards do not cover the amount the organization needs.

The purpose of these funds is to improve the community and offer aid to those in low-income areas of the city. The United States Government has strict guidelines for paperwork needed to prove progress for projects that receive funding and Jennings believes that some organizations do not have the administrative capacity to keep up with the paperwork required to apply every year.

The deadline for pre-applications this year is 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Each organization that applies for these funds must attend a 10 a.m. Jan. 16 meeting at the Elm Grove Community Center. Due to the high volume of applications expected, the pre-application has a hard deadline with the final applications due at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4.

Public hearings and a study session will take place in March to receive input from residents of Fort Smith. A final hearing will be April 7 which gives community members many opportunities to voice concern or support for any projects the Development Office decides to take on.

In order to advertise the mandatory Jan. 16 meeting, the city of Fort Smith Community Development Office has placed a Public Notice in the Times Record, sent out mailers, and called their list of previous applicants and other non-profits in the area. Jennings hopes these organizations will continue to improve the community of Fort Smith and is proud of the work this fund has done to date.