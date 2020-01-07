Plans for 2020 will be discussed at the meeting of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.

The group will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the fellowship room of the Salvation Army’s headquarters, 501 E. 12th Ave.

All members are encouraged to attend and to assist in planning the new year’s activities and projects, according to Linda Eifling, auxiliary president.

Visitors and prospective members are always welcome, according to a spokesman for the group.

Dues are $10 annually and can be paid at the meeting. Anyone interested in supporting the work of the Salvation Army is invited to attend, the spokesman said. Monthly meetings are held throughout the year, except for the summer months, on the second Tuesday of each month, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Salvation Army.

Details: Salvation Army, 870-534-0504.