Kedrick Jones, president of the Jefferson County Young Professionals Network, was recently selected as a fellow with the New Leaders Council (NLC) Institute.

NLC is the nation’s largest organization that recruits, trains and promotes progressive leaders, according to a news release.

Jones is among 930 fellows named to the 2020 NLC Institute.

“The NLC Institute is a six-month training program focused on skills building for each cohort on issues such as goal setting, strategic communications and digital outreach, economics, finance and fundraising, management and coalition building, progressive policy, and diversity and inclusion,” according to the release.

Once this class of completes the NLC Institute in June 2020, they will join NLC’s alumni network of nearly 8,000 leaders nationwide.

Jones is a 2018 graduate of Leadership Pine Bluff and president of the Young Professionals Network, both programs of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Details: https://www.newleaderscouncil.org/alumni/kedrick-jones .