A free rhythm and blues night will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Indigo Blue Coffee House, 212 W. Barraque St.
The event will be presented by Marina Amdream of Emro Videos and the Platinum Hitz Band, according to a news release.
