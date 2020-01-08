Special to The Commercial

Wednesday

Jan 8, 2020 at 11:28 AM Jan 8, 2020 at 11:50 AM


Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia named 374 students to the fall 2019 President’s List including area residents. Recipients earned a 4.0 GPA.


Those from this area include:


Ali Hollingsworth, a senior Social Work major from Banks;


Seth Crouse, a senior Engineering Technology major from Kingsland;


Kacie Evans, a junior Chemistry major from Leola;


Paige Keen, a senior Criminal Justice major from Leola;


Curt Smead, a junior Music Education major from Leola;


Tomas Abrams, a senior Game, Animation, and Simulation Design major from Pine Bluff;


Martha Fox, a freshman Pre-Nursing major from Pine Bluff;


Hannah Hopkins, a junior Middle School Education major from Pine Bluff;


Austin McDonald, a senior History major from Pine Bluff;


Faith Smith, a freshman Criminal Justice major from Pine Bluff;


Amy Vallery, a senior K-6 Elementary Education major from Pine Bluff;


Matthew Aiken, a sophomore Exercise Science major from Rison;


Faith Sipes, a freshman Pre-Nursing major from Rison;


Megan Harrington, a sophomore Middle School Education major from Sheridan;


Brittany Monk, a junior Accounting major from Sheridan;


Dylan Mullins, a junior History major from Sheridan;


Lucas Blake, a senior Engineering major from Star City;


Summer LeAnne Williams, a senior Agricultural Education major from White Hall.