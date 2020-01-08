Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia named 374 students to the fall 2019 President’s List including area residents. Recipients earned a 4.0 GPA.
Those from this area include:
Ali Hollingsworth, a senior Social Work major from Banks;
Seth Crouse, a senior Engineering Technology major from Kingsland;
Kacie Evans, a junior Chemistry major from Leola;
Paige Keen, a senior Criminal Justice major from Leola;
Curt Smead, a junior Music Education major from Leola;
Tomas Abrams, a senior Game, Animation, and Simulation Design major from Pine Bluff;
Martha Fox, a freshman Pre-Nursing major from Pine Bluff;
Hannah Hopkins, a junior Middle School Education major from Pine Bluff;
Austin McDonald, a senior History major from Pine Bluff;
Faith Smith, a freshman Criminal Justice major from Pine Bluff;
Amy Vallery, a senior K-6 Elementary Education major from Pine Bluff;
Matthew Aiken, a sophomore Exercise Science major from Rison;
Faith Sipes, a freshman Pre-Nursing major from Rison;
Megan Harrington, a sophomore Middle School Education major from Sheridan;
Brittany Monk, a junior Accounting major from Sheridan;
Dylan Mullins, a junior History major from Sheridan;
Lucas Blake, a senior Engineering major from Star City;
Summer LeAnne Williams, a senior Agricultural Education major from White Hall.