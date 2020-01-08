Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia named 374 students to the fall 2019 President’s List including area residents. Recipients earned a 4.0 GPA.

Those from this area include:

Ali Hollingsworth, a senior Social Work major from Banks;

Seth Crouse, a senior Engineering Technology major from Kingsland;

Kacie Evans, a junior Chemistry major from Leola;

Paige Keen, a senior Criminal Justice major from Leola;

Curt Smead, a junior Music Education major from Leola;

Tomas Abrams, a senior Game, Animation, and Simulation Design major from Pine Bluff;

Martha Fox, a freshman Pre-Nursing major from Pine Bluff;

Hannah Hopkins, a junior Middle School Education major from Pine Bluff;

Austin McDonald, a senior History major from Pine Bluff;

Faith Smith, a freshman Criminal Justice major from Pine Bluff;

Amy Vallery, a senior K-6 Elementary Education major from Pine Bluff;

Matthew Aiken, a sophomore Exercise Science major from Rison;

Faith Sipes, a freshman Pre-Nursing major from Rison;

Megan Harrington, a sophomore Middle School Education major from Sheridan;

Brittany Monk, a junior Accounting major from Sheridan;

Dylan Mullins, a junior History major from Sheridan;

Lucas Blake, a senior Engineering major from Star City;

Summer LeAnne Williams, a senior Agricultural Education major from White Hall.