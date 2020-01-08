Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia named 585 students to its Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester, including Southeast Arkansas rsidents. Recipients earned a 3.5 GPA or higher, according to news release.
Honorees from this area include:
Ruston Smith, senior Athletic Training major from White Hall;
Juan Hernandez, freshman Computer Science major from White Hall;
Presley Gorman, senior K-6 STEM Elementary Education major from Pine Bluff;
Morgan Cockrell, freshman Pre-Nursing major from Pine Bluff;
Jordyn Lemons, senior Mathematics major and Education minor from Leola;
Leah Cook, senior Mathematics major and Education minor from Pine Bluff;
Kyle Conner, junior Accounting major and Information Systems minor from Star City;
Samantha Satterlee, senior Accounting major from Warren;
Samantha Clanton, sophomore Pre-Veterinary major from Hermitage;
Allie Reep, senior Athletic Training major from Hermitage;
Ruston Smith, senior Athletic Training major from White Hall;
Johnathan Brandon, junior Marine Biology major from Star City;
Megan Watson, freshman Pre-Health Biology major from Dumas;
Gregory Hilliard, freshman Pre-Health Biology major from Hermitage;
Presly Grace, freshman Pre-Health Biology major from Sheridan;
Cameron May, sophomore Pre-Health Biology major from Sheridan;
Jacob Wright, sophomore Entrepreneurship major from Rison;
Molly Scriber, sophomore Management major from Monticello;
Joel Wallis, senior Gaming and Animation Design major from Monticello;
Sydney Leopard, junior K-6 STEM Elementary Education major from Rison;
Gustavo Hernandez Perez, senior Industrial Technology major from Warren;
Diamond Morris, freshman Exercise Science major from Sheridan;
Shawn Workman, junior Exercise Science major from Star City;
Abigail Bean, senior Game, Animation, and Simulation Design major from Stuttgart;
Aaron McCain, sophomore Instrumental Musical Education major from Sheridan;
Eboni Edwards, senior Theatre major from Pine Bluff;
Rachel Graham, junior Theatre major from Sheridan;
Peyton Gasaway, junior Psychology major from De Witt;
Elizabeth Garcia, sophomore Psychology major from Monticello;
Austin Lisenbey, junior Psychology major from Sheridan;
Kaylee Church, sophomore Public Health major from Pine Bluff;
Jordan Neeley, sophomore undeclared major from Dumas;
Tyler Brown, freshman undeclared major from Pine Bluff;
Wesley Hogan, senior University Studies major from Rison.