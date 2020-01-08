Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia named 585 students to its Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester, including Southeast Arkansas rsidents. Recipients earned a 3.5 GPA or higher, according to news release.

Honorees from this area include:

Ruston Smith, senior Athletic Training major from White Hall;

Juan Hernandez, freshman Computer Science major from White Hall;

Presley Gorman, senior K-6 STEM Elementary Education major from Pine Bluff;

Morgan Cockrell, freshman Pre-Nursing major from Pine Bluff;

Jordyn Lemons, senior Mathematics major and Education minor from Leola;

Leah Cook, senior Mathematics major and Education minor from Pine Bluff;

Kyle Conner, junior Accounting major and Information Systems minor from Star City;

Samantha Satterlee, senior Accounting major from Warren;

Samantha Clanton, sophomore Pre-Veterinary major from Hermitage;

Allie Reep, senior Athletic Training major from Hermitage;

Johnathan Brandon, junior Marine Biology major from Star City;

Megan Watson, freshman Pre-Health Biology major from Dumas;

Gregory Hilliard, freshman Pre-Health Biology major from Hermitage;

Presly Grace, freshman Pre-Health Biology major from Sheridan;

Cameron May, sophomore Pre-Health Biology major from Sheridan;

Jacob Wright, sophomore Entrepreneurship major from Rison;

Molly Scriber, sophomore Management major from Monticello;

Joel Wallis, senior Gaming and Animation Design major from Monticello;

Sydney Leopard, junior K-6 STEM Elementary Education major from Rison;

Gustavo Hernandez Perez, senior Industrial Technology major from Warren;

Diamond Morris, freshman Exercise Science major from Sheridan;

Shawn Workman, junior Exercise Science major from Star City;

Abigail Bean, senior Game, Animation, and Simulation Design major from Stuttgart;

Aaron McCain, sophomore Instrumental Musical Education major from Sheridan;

Eboni Edwards, senior Theatre major from Pine Bluff;

Rachel Graham, junior Theatre major from Sheridan;

Peyton Gasaway, junior Psychology major from De Witt;

Elizabeth Garcia, sophomore Psychology major from Monticello;

Austin Lisenbey, junior Psychology major from Sheridan;

Kaylee Church, sophomore Public Health major from Pine Bluff;

Jordan Neeley, sophomore undeclared major from Dumas;

Tyler Brown, freshman undeclared major from Pine Bluff;

Wesley Hogan, senior University Studies major from Rison.