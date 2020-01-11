The rain and flood watches couldn't keep people away from the bourbon tasting Friday night at Fort Smith Brewery-Downtown. What seemed like a slow start with only two tasters, became a full house and a call for a second round.

Fort Smith Brewery opened a Chaffee Crossing location in September 2017 and is all about the craft. While they only serve Arkansas beers, Owner Quentin Willard says they "are here to bring Fort Smith a good name" by brewing their own beers as well. Willard really wants people to shop local and keep resources in Fort Smith.

Steven Ashley from Southern Glazer's expressed his favor towards bourbon due to the fact that "bourbons have to follow bourbon law." That law includes the proof level going into the barrel, what type of barrel it goes into, where it's made, how much corn it contains and that there is no added flavor.

When giving the history of bourbon, Ashley pointed out that only six distilleries were allowed to stay open during the Prohibition Era because they were distributing liquor in medicinal form rather than for vast consumption. One of those distilleries, Four Roses, was among the bourbons sampled Friday night.

While everyone was tasting the various bourbons, Ashley told the history of each. He shared that Four Roses got it's name from a symbol of the distiller's love accepting his marriage proposal. Ashley also pointed out that Woodford Double Oaked is not just the only distiller to own its own cooperage, where the barrels are made, but it puts the bourbon through two different barrels during the distilling process.

Brad Webb had been to several bourbon tastings before he moved to Fort Smith a year ago and has even hosted some of his own, but Friday was his first tasting in Fort Smith. When asked what he thought about this tasting, he said, "I was surprised I liked the Angels Envy so much. ... The two I most looked forward to tasting were the two I was most disappointed in." Webb tried all four without ice and then noted how some liquors change if you put ice in them and tried them that way as well.

Ashley finished off by asking each taster to rank each based on nose, palate and finish for an overall total to determine which of the four bourbons they liked best. Some tasters tried just a little of each while others completely finished the shot before moving on to the next one.

Willard hopes to alternate events between the Downtown and Chaffee locations. In two weeks they will have an Old Fashioned making at the Chaffee location which also offers a larger selection of beers than downtown.