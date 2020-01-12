The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will begin a cooking series and poetry workshop in January.

CrEATe LAB, COOKING SERIES — 2-4 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 18–March 21.

ASC’s new program CrEATe Lab will help Jefferson County families turn knowledge of dietary choices into meals and aims to develop healthy lifelong habits, according to a news release.

The program is for ages 10-17. Classes will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturdays: Jan. 18 and 25; Feb. 1, 15, and 22; and March 7 and 21. The Jan. 18 class includes a mandatory student and parent orientation. The cost is $35 for the series with a maximum of two students per family. Scholarships covering half the cost are available with the submission of an application.

Students will cook from scratch nutritional and affordable dishes under the direction of Kids Cook! cooking school owner Faith Anaya and staff.

“With more than a decade of food expertise and working with children, Anaya seeks to instill kids with confidence in a fun, safe environment,” according to the release. “She is a member of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and is trained in the Cook Smart Eat Smart cooking skills program.”

The program is funded by grants from the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas and the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation.

Visit asc701.org/create-lab for details and registration or Shakeelah Rahmaan, ASC public programs coordinator, at srahmaan@asc701.org or 870-536-3375.

POETRY WORKSHOPS WITH CHRIS JAMES — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 and Feb. 22.

Author Chris James will lead free poetry workshops from 1-3 p.m.,Saturday, Jan. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 22, at ASC. This workshop is open to the public.

James, a TEDx speaker, is a member of the Foreign Tongues poetry slam team who won second place in 2014’s Southern Fried Poetry Slam, the world’s second-largest poetry competition, according to a news release.

An educator, James has taught hundreds of students in Arkansas. This program is made possible in part by a grant from the Arkansas Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. Details: asc701.org.