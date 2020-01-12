The Army Corps of Engineers issued a small craft advisory for the Arkansas River on Jan. 11.

Recent rains across the region caused flows to rise. During high flows, strong currents and large debris can threaten the safety of pleasure craft, according to a news release.

Small craft advisories are issued when flows exceed 70,000 cubic feet per second. Flows on the river at Van Buren are 121,331 c.f.s. More rain could push flows higher or cause the advisory to remain in effect longer.

Daily river information can be obtained at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil or the Corps’ mobile app.