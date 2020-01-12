Severe storms early Saturday morning caused minor damage at the University of Arkansas at Monticello campus and most residential students were without power, according to a news release Jan. 11.

There are no reports of injury or unsafe conditions. Maxwell Hall, a residence hall on campus, sustained the most visible damage, as large section of roof covering was blown off by wind, but this did not lead to damage to the rooms below, according to a news release.

No serious structural effects on campus buildings were identified at the time news release was issued, though a tree did damage a part of the garage at the chancellor’s residence.

A number of trees and limbs all around the Monticello campus are down, and crews have been working to remove them safely since early Saturday morning. Students and visitors are asked to remain cautious on campus and to make an effort to stay out of the way of crews and debris, which should be in large part cleared by Monday morning, according to the release.

Campus dining is providing food service during its regular hours for students living on campus. Any residents without power have been given access to Horsfall Hall, which is operating on generator power. Students are safe and in generally good spirits.

Normal university office hours and classes won’t be affected by storms or power outages. The Chick-fil-A located in the Student Success Center may not be open its regular hours Monday, depending upon power restoration. Entergy estimates that power to campus will be restored by 6:00 p.m. Sunday. All events scheduled on the Monticello campus for Saturday were cancelled. No storm damage to the Crossett or McGehee campuses were reported.

Anyone on campus who may have safety concerns is encouraged to contact the University Police Officer On Duty at 870-723-4505 at any time.

Details: Ember Davis, director of marketing and public relations, 870-460-1274, or DavisEL@uamont.edu.