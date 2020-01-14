A $5,000 bond was set Monday for a Pine Bluff woman accused of using a stolen credit card to make purchases.

Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Kaswaka Bracy, 21, with theft of property.

Bracy was arrested Saturday after a police officer was sent to 3103 Market St., Motel 6, in response to a stolen credit card. The victim said she had used the card Friday at Chili’s and the next day noticed unauthorized transactions on the card.

Detective Keith Banks said in a probable cause affidavit that the victim said one of the charges was to Motel 6 and she went there to see if she could identify the person who used the card. She said she identified Bracy as the person who had waited on her at Chili’s.

Officers obtained a statement from the employee on duty at Motel 6 who said that the room had been booked online and Bracy checked in at 1:55 p.m. He said she was in a room with two males.

Banks reported that he went to the jail Sunday to question Bracy who admitted that she had been the waitress who waited on the victim. However, she denied using the card to rent the room or make any purchases. She said a person she knew as Johnathan was responsible for those transactions. She said she also suspected foul play about the room and other transactions but did not inform anyone.

The Public Defender’s Office was appointed to represent Bracy.