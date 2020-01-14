The University of Arkansas at Monticello recently announced the appointment of Crystal Halley as interim vice chancellor of academic affairs.

Most recently, Halley was UAM associate vice chancellor for academic affairs. Chancellor Peggy Doss selected Halley to serve in an interim capacity while a search is conducted for a permanent provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs.

Doss left the vice chancellor role to assume her duties as chancellor of the university Jan. 1, according to a news release.

Halley became assistant vice chancellor of academic affairs in February of 2018, after 11 years as the UAM director of academic advising. Later that year, she became associate vice chancellor.

A UAM graduate, Halley has a bachelor’s degree in political science. She also holds a juris doctorate degree from the William H. Bowen School of Law at UA-Little Rock.

“Crystal is extremely well-suited to lead the academic affairs team in this capacity,” Doss said. “She has led a number of initiatives and work groups during her time on campus that have allowed UAM students and faculty to make great progress. I am confident her efforts in student success will continue to strengthen our university’s retention.”

As associate vice chancellor, Halley worked closely in the development and implementation of Degree Pathways, a program that sets incoming students on the most appropriate academic track and prioritizes credential completion. She also oversees the Arkansas Strong Start to Finish team, which follows an initiative on co-requisite models of remediation from the Arkansas Department of Higher Education.

“As a graduate of UAM, my goal has always been to serve the institution to the best of my ability in whatever capacity possible,” Halley said. “In my new role, I look forward to seeing where UAM can go. I believe under Dr. Doss’s leadership, the institution’s future is very bright.”