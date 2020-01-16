At Tuesday night's Planning Commission, Chairman Don Keesee opened the meeting by presenting a request by Conner Threet to table two items on the agenda. The Times Record previously reported that this request was as a result of the ruling by Judge Gunner DeLay that notice must go out to all property owners within 300 feet of the edge of the entire parcel.

Though Threet was there for other items on the agenda, he did not speak to tabling the items nor did he acknowledge that he was present to answer questions. The Commission unanimously voted to table both the items on the agenda.

Before proceeding to Threet's other items, the Commission recognized Nina Diaz's item to open an aesthetician and skin care business in her home. Their only question was if there was heavy foot traffic. However, since Diaz intends to run her business on an appointment-only basis, this was a non-issue. An encouraging show of support came from a neighbor of Diaz who said, "I came to show my support, we share a backyard. It's the perfect layout for it, I think." The chairman noted how nice it was for her neighbor to come and the Planning Commission passed her request unanimously.

Three items were related to a new O'Reilly Automotive Store on Towson Avenue. Each item was a different part of the process of construction for this store. After all three passed unanimously, Chairman Keesee commented, "A nice new redevelopment there on Towson."

The final request was to rezone from Not Zoned to Planned Zoning District on the 7600 stretch of Taylor Avenue in Chaffee Crossing. Unlike other Chaffee Crossing PZD requests, the owner is not planning on changing what takes place on the property or moving anything around, but to merely have the property zone changed. Both Chairman Keesee and Commissioner Cooper abstained from voting as they are both tenants of the property.