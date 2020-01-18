An Altheimer man was arrested Thursday after suspected drugs were found in his vehicle following a traffic stop.

Benedo Gonzales, 66, was not questioned by investigators after he asked for an attorney.

Tri-County Drug Task Force Investigator Cody Mussellwhite said in a probable cause affidavit that he was patrolling U.S. Highway 79 north near Earl Chadick Road when he saw a white Nissan Titan that was traveling north cross the fog line and then swerve back to the left of the center line. Mussellwhite conducted a traffic stop and determined that Gozales, who was driving, had not been drinking.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Courtney Kelly and his K-9 partner arrived at the scene and Gonzales was asked if there were any illegal substances in the vehicle. He said there were not and investigators were welcome to look. K-9 Sgt. Soder alerted on the truck and a search of the truck resulted in the discovery of several small plastic packages of suspected methamphetamine and Gonzales’ wallet which contained $710 cash.

In the early morning hours Friday, investigators served a search warrant at Gonzales’ residence in Altheimer and found a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine in a bedroom closet and a set of scales on the kitchen cabinet.

The total weight of the suspected methamphetamine was 48.7 grams and the suspected drugs will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.

Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney on Friday set a $75,000 bond for Gonzales Friday after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.