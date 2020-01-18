An Altheimer woman who was being sought on a felony warrant from Saline County was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Investigators Tuesday and suspected drugs and a handgun were found in her vehicle.

Misty Kezior, 32, was taken into custody by Investigators Cody Musselwhite and Joseph O’Neal who saw Kezior at the H & R Food Mart on North Hutchinson Street and conducted a traffic stop on the car Kezior was driving at Cherry Street and the Martha Mitchell Expressway.

Musselwhite reported that Kezior was arrested on the warrant and during a search of her car, a .40-caliber handgun, a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance, a digital weight scale and two plastic baggies of a green vegetable substance.

When Kezior was questioned, she said the gun belonged to a friend of hers who had left it in the vehicle and knew she was a convicted felon and was not supposed to have a gun. She said the marijuana and methamphetamine that were found in the vehicle were hers and said she used drugs but had not sold drugs in a long time.

The suspected drugs will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.

On Thursday, Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set a $25,000 bond for Kezior after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge her with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.