Headline: Bond set for man who cashed stolen check

Byline: By Ray King of The Commercial Staff

A $5,000 bond was set Friday for a Jefferson County man accused of cashing a stolen check at a liquor store on University Drive on Wednesday.

Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Edward Shaw, 59, with second-degree forgery and theft of property.

Shaw was arrested after police were sent to Browning’s Liquor Store at 1901 N. University Drive where the owner had detained Shaw after the owner cashed a check for Shaw.

Detective Sgt. Derric Neal reported the owner told officers he was familiar with the trucking company whose name was on the check and had cashed checks from that company before. The owner said a woman walked in the store after Shaw had walked out and said she saw Shaw hand the money to another person.

The owner of the check gave police a written statement saying that some of his checks had been stolen and he did not authorize Shaw to cash a check for $1,500. Shaw was not interviewed Wednesday after telling police he had used cocaine within the last hour.

On Thursday, Shaw was interviewed and said he was at the store to buy some liquor when he was approached by a person and asked if he wanted to make some money. Shaw said he was homeless at the time and needed the $40 or $50 the guy was offering for going in and cashing the check. He said he did not know the guy but needed the money because he was hungry.