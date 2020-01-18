A $50,000 bond was set Thursday for a Pine Bluff man who fled from White Hall Police officers attempting to arrest him and then crashed his vehicle into a utility pole.

Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Isiah Walls, 50, with felony fleeing, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walls is also listed as a parole absconder.

According to a press release from White Hall Police Chief, Greg Shapiro, at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, White Hall Police received information that Walls was at the Big Red Travel Plaza where he was suspected of multiple shoplifting thefts.

When Walls saw the officers, he tried to get away in a black Jeep and pushed a truck that was behind his vehicle out of the way,then ran over the foot of the owner of the business while backing up, then fled from the parking lot.

Shapiro reported that Walls sped east on Sheridan Road through school traffic while traveling at about 80 miles per hour and driving in the turn lanes to pass vehicles. He nearly caused several accidents and as he approached the intersection of Sheridan Road and Bryant Street, he saw that the intersection was clogged with stopped traffic. Walls attempted to cut through the parking lot of Shipley’s Doughnuts but he failed to complete the right turn and struck a utility pole. The Jeep he was driving came to rest against the yellow parking poles at Shipley’s.

Wells fled on foot and White Hall officers, along with officers from Pine Bluff and Jefferson County took him into custody a few blocks away.

Walls was appearing in court for the second straight day. On Wednesday, a $100,000 bond was set for him on two counts of commercial burglary.