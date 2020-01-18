The Arkansas Highway Commission has scheduled regional public meetings to inform the public and gain input on proposed projects that could be funded by a continuation of the temporary half-cent sales tax.

The first meeting will be held in Monticello at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the University of Arkansas at Monticello Fine Arts Center.

This meeting will consist of an open house session where people can view displays and visit with Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) staff, according to a news release.

This will be followed by a brief formal presentation on the current funding and condition of the Arkansas Highway System as well as the impact that continuation of the half-cent sales tax would have in funding system preservation and new capital projects moving forward.

In early 2019, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced his highway funding legislative package that resulted in Act 416 and a proposed Constitutional Amendment, House Joint Resolution 1018.

Act 416 provides revenue from motor fuel taxes, electric and hybrid vehicle registration fees, and casinos resulting in an estimated $95 million in new funding to ARDOT. If the constitutional amendment is approved by voters, it will provide an additional estimated $205 million annually to ARDOT and an estimated $43 million each to cities and counties.

Citizens with an interest in learning more about the governor’s proposed highway program are encouraged to attend this regional public meeting. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions directly to the commission and ARDOT Director Scott E. Bennett.