The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Club will host a workshop to sew cot sheets for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Kids First.

The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 500 Idaho St, according to a news release.

The public is invited to bring their sewing machines and assist EHC members. Fabric donations will be accepted for the cot sheets and craft workshops, according to the release. Details: 534-1033, Extension service.