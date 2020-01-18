A light agenda will face the Pine Bluff City Council when they meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.

The meeting was moved because of the federal, state and local Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., holiday Monday.

Only one ordinance and one resolution are scheduled to be discussed, along with three budget adjustments.

The one ordinance involves closing an unimproved portion of Holly Street north of West Pullen Street which is located inside what is now a part of P.K.Miller Cemetery.

According to the ordinance, which is up for a first reading, “the public interest and welfare will not be adversely affected by the closing of said street.”

The ordinance was recommended for approval by the council’s Development and Planning Committee when they met last week.

Also on the agenda is a resolution to remove a piece of property from the condemnation list where it had been placed on Aug. 20, 2012.

The property is located at 1107 W. 11th Ave., and according to the resolution, “the property owners have repaired the structure on the property and restored it to compliance with city codes and the property is no longer a public nuisance.”

Regarding the budget adjustments, one of is for $385,752.12 which will pay Harold Hall Roofing for repairs to two fire stations, street department buildings, airport hangers and the Chester Hynes Community Center. The funds will come from insurance settlements. A second adjustment will allocate $1,000 that the inspection and zoning department received as an insurance deductable reimbursement to gas, oil and lubricants and the final adjustment is for $900 from undesignated funds for the Animal Control Department.